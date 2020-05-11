Grammy nominated country singer to perform at Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel

FORT HALL — Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce one of country music’s most praised traditional country artists, Joe Nichols, is returning to the stage in the Chiefs Event Center this fall.

On Sunday, October 4, the 4x Grammy nominee, winner of the Academy of Country Music’s “Top New Male Vocalist” award, the CMT “Breakthrough Video of the Year” award and the prestigious “Horizon Award” from the Country Music Association, will offer a sweet, nostalgic melody delivered by his traditional baritone. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show will begin at 6 p.m. Ticket Prices will start at $39.

Tickets can be purchased at shobangaming.com.