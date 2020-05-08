Health officials recommend holding off on yard sales until May 16

The following is a news release from Southeastern Idaho Public Health.

Governor Little’s Stay Healthy Order issued on May 1 outlines the stages in which Idaho can reopen safely. Southeastern Idaho Public Health has fielded numerous calls for clarification on the order and one that keeps coming up is, “When can I hold a yard sale?”

SIPH doesn’t recommend residents hold yard sales just yet.

“During this time of self‐isolation, many people have been cleaning out their homes,” said Maggie Mann, SIPH District Director. “We ask that you please do not hold yard sales at this time. There are several reasons, but first and foremost, yard sales bring groups of people together which can increase the spread of COVID‐19.”

Yard sales should expect to open up in Stage 2, which is May 16. Yard sales should plan to practice the same protocols required for businesses which includes:

Ensuring people follow the 6 ft. social distancing requirements.

Wearing cloth face coverings.

Practicing good hygiene.

Disinfecting surfaces regularly.

Limiting close interactions with customers.

If you are not able to practice the protocols and ensure safety of customers, do not hold a yard sale.

For more information on the Governor’s Stay Healthy Order, visit rebound.idaho.gov. Additional information regarding COVID‐19 can be found at siphidaho.org or by calling the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Hotline Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at (208) 234-5875.