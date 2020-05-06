High wind warning issued in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning or wind advisory for most of eastern Idaho.

The heavily populated parts of eastern Idaho are under the high wind warning. Southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are predicted from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday. The warning is in effect for the following communities: Idaho Falls, Rigby, Roberts, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, American Falls, Firth and Shelley.

Blowing dust is expected — particularly on Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and Roberts, and Interstate 86 between Pocatello and American Falls. Interstate 15 near Fort Hall, may also experience blowing dust. Blowing dust reduces visibility, and drivers are encouraged to be cautious on the roadways.

High winds may damage trees or power lines.

A lesser wind advisory has been issued in the following communities during the same period: Albion, Hailey, Bellevue, Picabo, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Almo, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Dubois and Spencer. West winds of 25 to 35 mph are predicted in those areas with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph.

