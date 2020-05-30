Hiker attacked by bear at Henrys Lake State Park

HENRYS LAKE — A man is recovering after being attacked by a bear while hiking at Henrys Lake State Park Friday afternoon.

The hiker was on Outlet Overlook Trail when the encounter happened, according to Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman James Brower. The man was injured but was able to walk out on his own. He was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center around 5:30 p.m.

Idaho Fish and Game and Fremont County Sheriff Deputies secured the scene and are conducting an investigation. They are working to determine what type of bear attacked the man.

The trail system is closed but nearby hikers, anglers and residents were being notified Friday evening about the incident. Officials ask people to stay out of the area until it is deemed safe to return.

Information about the victim has not been released.

Editor’s Note: This story originally stated the hiker was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital and the campground was closed. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game issued an update and said the victim was flown to EIRMC and while the trail system is closed, the campground is open.