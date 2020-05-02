How EastIdahoNews.com tracked Lori Vallow Daybell from Hawaii to Idaho

Dateline NBC aired a new two-hour episode Friday night focused on Chad and Lori Daybell, her missing children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and new developments that have happened over the past few months.

Show producers posted a clip online featuring correspondent Keith Morrison interviewing EastIdahoNews.com reporters Nate Eaton and Eric Grossarth about how they learned Lori Daybell’s transportation details when she was extradicted to Rexburg from Kauai.

“The day Lori decided to waive extradition and come back to Idaho, I get a message from someone who said, ‘I know Lori Daybell’s flight plans,'” Eaton said. “She sends me an itinerary that says Kauai to L.A., Kauai to Seattle, Seattle to Boise. I thought, ‘That’s a very unusual to get to Rexburg.'”

Grossarth became involved the night before Daybell landed in eastern Idaho. He discovered a law enforcement plane was scheduled to leave Boise March 5 at 2:30 p.m. and land in Rexburg at 3:11 p.m.

While over a dozen media outlets gathered at the Madison County Jail waiting for Daybell to arrive, the EastIdahoNews.com team was at the Rexburg airport as she exited the airplane with handcuffs on.

Watch the interview below to hear all the details. You can watch the entire Dateline NBC episode here.