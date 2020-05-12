Idaho Gives 2020 breaks fundraising record

Idaho’s largest online giving event, Idaho Gives, announced that it raised $3.86 million this year. That’s a record and nearly double what was raised in 2019.

Idaho Gives is a program put on by the Idaho Nonprofit Center. It’s designed to bring the state together by raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits.

The amount of money raised wasn’t the only thing doubled for Idaho Gives. According to a news release, 18,077 donors gave to the campaign this year, compared to 12,336 donors in 2019. All 634 organizations involved were able to raise money for their respective causes.

Idaho Food Bank also made history this year by raising $215,070, the most money raised by a single organization in the history of the Idaho Gives campaign.

Instead of being one day only like in years past, Idaho Gives was held from April 23 to May 7.

“I am just overwhelmed with gratitude and awe at how well the campaign has done this year,” says Amy Little, president and CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center. “Idaho, you amaze me. Thank you for giving back to our nonprofits.”

About $38,850 in prize money was awarded to various nonprofit organizations, and additional prizes are given after the conclusion of the campaign. The award pool is funded by a variety of donors and local businesses.

Idaho Gives has raised more than $12 million for nonprofits since it began in 2013.