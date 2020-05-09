Local schools offering free summer lunches for students

IDAHO FALLS — School districts have been feeding children while schools are closed, and many of them are continuing the service once summer vacation begins.

Below is a list of where students can receive free lunches during the summertime.

Idaho Falls School District 91

Idaho Falls School District 91 will continue to hand out “Grab ‘n Go” food sacks at Dora Erickson Elementary School, A.H. Bush Elementary School, Hawthorne Elementary School, Linden Park Elementary School, Temple View Elementary School, Eagle Rock Middle School and Emerson Alternative High School until June 30. Pickup time is between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Meals will also be delivered by a school bus to the Sunnyside Acres bus stop.

Bonneville Joint School District 93

Bonneville Joint School District 93 will continue their program through the end of June, but with fewer sites. The list of locations and more information has not been announced yet. Keep an eye out on their website and Facebook page for updates.

Jefferson School District 251

“Grab ‘n Go” lunches will be provided through the month of June by Jefferson School District.

They might shut down a few locations they’ve been distributing to during COVID-19, but it’s not set in stone yet. For information on locations and times, watch the district’s website and Facebook page.

Madison School District 321

“Grab ‘n Go” breakfast and sack lunches are available weekdays at Kennedy Elementary, South Fork Elementary and Madison Jr. High from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., except May 25.

Starting June 1, pickup will only be available at Kennedy Elementary and South Fork Elementary through the end of June. Meals will be offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Blackfoot School District 55

Lunches can be picked up at Groveland Elementary, Donald D. Stalker Elementary, I.T. Stoddard Elementary, Ridge Crest Elementary, Fort Hall Elementary and Independence High School.

The summer program runs weekdays starting June 15 to July 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Adults can purchase a meal for $3.95.

Right now, they aren’t sure if it will be a sit-down or “Grab ‘n Go” lunch.

Shelley School District

The plan in Shelley School District is to do a summer meal program with a curbside meal pick-up at Sunrise Elementary. It will go from June 1st to June 19. Pick up days are Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Monday’s pickup will be meals for Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday’s pickup will be meals for Wednesday through Friday. These will be frozen meals to be prepared at home.

New Day Lutheran

Anybody ages 1-18 can take part in the “Grab ‘n Go” lunches at Kate Curley Park from June 1 to Aug. 21. The meals can be picked up Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.