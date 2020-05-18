Madison Fire Department to honor the fallen with bagpipes

REXBURG — The Madison Fire Department Pipe Brigade will honor those who have passed away with bagpipes at local cemeteries on Memorial Day.

Robert Kohler, vice president of the brigade, says helping the community in this way is something the group always looks forward to doing.

“Memorial Day has a lot of meanings for a lot of different people,” Kohler says. “For us, we like to give back to them because we like to support the community. … We look forward to it each year.”

Band members will be performing at the following times:

9 a.m.: Plano and Sutton (Archer) cemeteries

Burton and Sugar cemeteries 10:45 a.m.: The Rexburg Cemetery (where all the pipers will meet and play).



Those that are participating and visiting the cemeteries are encouraged to practice healthy social distancing as they deem appropriate.

All of the band members are part of the fire department, though the brigade is a separate organization. The connection between firefighters and bagpipes is a tradition that has existed for generations, originating with the Irish and the Scottish.

“Its something we have done to help those that are celebrating Memorial Day with decorating graves,” Kohler says. “It is a great contribution and a way to give back to the community.”