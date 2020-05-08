Man placed on rider for having sex with teenager

BLACKFOOT — A Bingham County man was placed on a rider program for raping a teenage girl.

District Judge Stevan Thompson sentenced Kayler Wade Wilcox, 20, to the rider after Wilcox pleaded guilty to felony rape. Thompson placed an overhanging sentence of three to 10 years which could be served if Wilcox is not successful at the program.

A rider is when a judge sends a person to prison for up to a year to undergo different treatment programs including sex abuse treatment. When the inmate has completed the program, the judge can then decide to send them back to prison or release them on probation.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the parents of the 15-year-old victim asked Bingham County Sheriff deputies to speak with their daughter in October 2018. The victim told detectives her relationship with Wilcox was just a friendship with occasional sex over a period of eight months.

The victim says she and Wilcox discussed some fears over the age difference; however, “they just went on with it,” according to court documents.

Under Idaho law, a minor cannot legally consent to a sexual relationship with an adult, making Wilcox’s actions a crime.

In addition to the sentence, Thompson ordered Wilcox to pay $5,545.50 in fees and fines.

Wilcox will not have to register as a sex offender under Idaho Law since he was 18 at the time of the rape.

CORRECTION: EastIdahoNews.com originally reported Wilcox had to register as a sex offender. However, because he was 18 at the time of the offense he does not have to under Idaho Law. EastIdahoNews.com has corrected the story and apologizes for this error.