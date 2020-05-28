Montana man sent to prison after meth arrest in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A Montana man arrested in November for dealing meth in Idaho Falls was sent to prison on Tuesday.

Cody Lodmell, 40, appeared in court before District Judge Joel Tingey, who ordered the Deer Lodge, Montana, man to spend two to seven years in prison. Lodmell pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture or deliver in exchange for prosecutors to dismiss a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

Police reports show officers found Lodmell sleeping in a car Nov. 11 at the Fairfield Inn on West Broadway Avenue around 2:40 p.m. Officers noticed a drug pipe in the front seat and woke him up.

Lodmell came out of the car. When he spoke with officers, he admitted the pipe had been used for methamphetamine. A search of the car uncovered 37.1 grams of methamphetamine, as well as multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

The Great Falls Tribune reports an investigation connected him to drug dealing in Montana in 2014.

Lodmell was also ordered to spend $2,055 in fees and fines.