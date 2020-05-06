Multiple highways closed due to high winds and dust storms

UPDATE

Portions of Idaho Highway 33 and Highway 32 are closed due to blowing dust and poor visibility.

ID 32 has been shut down from Ashton to Tetonia. ID 33 is shut down from Newdale to Tetonia.

Drivers should avoid the area.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department closed sections of Interstate 15 and Interstate 86 Wednesday due to high winds, which have caused dust storms.

I-15 is closed between Idaho Falls and Roberts, and I-86 is closed from Arbon Valley to American Falls.

The dust storms have caused low visibility on the highways, and officials advise locals to drive carefully.

Most of eastern Idaho has an active high wind warning or wind advisory, which has resulted in sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts of up to 55 mph.

It’s not clear when the roads will reopen. The winds are expected to decrease at around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.