New rules in place at Idaho courthouses

IDAHO FALLS — Courthouses in eastern Idaho are implementing new health measures as the state begins to re-open.

Starting Friday, any person doing business at a courthouse must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth, maintain social distancing from anyone not in their household and comply with all court orders restricting the number of people who may gather.

“Hearings may be conducted remotely and citizens are urged to contact their attorney or call the local County Clerk’s office to determine if their hearing will be conducted in-person or remotely,” says a news release from the Seventh District.

The changes are based on an Idaho Supreme Court Order issued April 22 due to COVID-19. The order states criminal jury trials will not begin before Aug. 3 and extra precautions will be taken statewide.

