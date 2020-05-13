Police investigating string of graffiti in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for help identifying individuals suspected of vandalism on the west side of town.

“We believe the people pictured were either involved or would have information that would help us identify the people involved,” police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said.

All of the incidents involved graffiti. Clements says the graffiti appeared on some vinyl fencing, a storage shed, a speed limit sign and a pine tree. The reports came in from a neighborhood west of North Skyline Drive.

“It looks like it’s been reported over the course of a few days,” Clements said. “It’s the same designs and the same paint color.”

Police said that as the warmer weather comes they receive more reports of graffiti and vandalism. Clements said they encourage residents to find a more positive way to express their creativity.

“Sometimes the people doing this don’t realize how serious of a crime it is,” Clements said. “It actually does damage to property and can be quiet expensive for people to replace or clean up the damaged property.”

Anyone with information about these individuals is asked to call IFPD at (208) 529-1200.

Locals can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at IFCrime.org to be eligible for a cash reward.