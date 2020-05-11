TODAY'S WEATHER
Nate Eaton
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

Nate Eaton
Dorothy Flint | Idaho Falls Police Department

UPDATE

The Idaho Falls Police Department says Dorothy Flint has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman who walked away from Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living Community on Parkwood Street Monday morning.

Dorothy Flint, 67, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. headed away from Parkwood toward Woodruff Avenue. She was wearing a blue top, has very short hair and is using a walker.

If you see Flint, call police at (208) 529-1200.

