UPDATE: Missing woman found safe
UPDATE
The Idaho Falls Police Department says Dorothy Flint has been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman who walked away from Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living Community on Parkwood Street Monday morning.
Dorothy Flint, 67, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. headed away from Parkwood toward Woodruff Avenue. She was wearing a blue top, has very short hair and is using a walker.
If you see Flint, call police at (208) 529-1200.