Road closure in Idaho Falls Tuesday as crews begin construction project

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Beginning Tuesday morning, May 19, there will be a lane closure at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and S. Hitt Road/S. 25th East in Idaho Falls.

The northbound lane of the intersection will be closed from Walmart to the Shell gas station, just south of the intersection of 1st Street and S. Hitt Road/S. 25th E.

Crews will be working on a new turn lane to accommodate new construction in the area.

Barring unforeseen conditions, the lane will reopen the first week in June.

Traffic delays are anticipated. Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact Fine Dirt Inc. at (208) 529-3475.

Additional information on Idaho Falls construction projects can be found on the homepage of the city’s website or by clicking here.