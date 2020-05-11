Sponsored Business Announcement: Nominate a business to receive a free website from Porter Pro Media

IDAHO FALLS – Uncertainty and confusion are not the only thing that has circulated over the past few months. On a global scale, friendship and service to others have outpaced the spread of COVID-19 by a long shot, uniting neighbors and communities together. Locally, the same rings true for people helping one another throughout all of Eastern Idaho.

One local business, Porter Pro Media, is taking the charge of helping your neighbor rather seriously.

With so many local businesses impacted by shutdowns or new social distancing guidelines, many businesses have found themselves scrambling to figure out how to properly reopen under the governor’s order. Local marketing agency, Porter Pro Media, wants to help address those problems for a few local businesses in a big way.

As part of its “We’re in this together” initiative, Porter Pro Media will select three local businesses that have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 and building them free websites complete with custom photo and video content. If needed, the new free website would have integrated online scheduling features and/or online ordering options, something needed more than ever for any local business preparing to reopen.

“Businesses are reopening under the governor’s guidelines, and we want to help them adapt to this new environment by using tools that they might not have experience with,” says Brittany Hargis, director of digital marketing at Porter Pro Media. “By donating our time and our skills, and teaching clients how to use online ordering and scheduling, we can help businesses that otherwise may have struggled.”

Porter Pro Media recognizes that not being able to deal with this pandemic could have long-lasting side effects for certain businesses and our community. Being able to properly reopen for business, or stay open, remains to be of paramount importance.

“We see so many examples of people helping those in need throughout the world, and we believe that helping other local businesses that are in need of some marketing help would, in turn, help out quite a few people in our community. We feel like it is the least we could do for this amazing community we are a part of,” says Porter Pro Media founder Tyler Porter.

Whether you are a local business owner, or simply know of a local business that is struggling and needs help with their website and visual media, please nominate any business you know of needing some extra help. Porter Pro Media will be randomly selecting 3 recipients from the online entries, then get to work as a team doing what they do best.

If you know of a local business in need of some marketing help, let Porter Pro Media know at porterpromedia.com/in-this-together.