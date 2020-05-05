Sponsored Business Announcement: The Advocacy Center
The Advocacy Center
Business Announcements
Published at | Updated at
The following is a business announcement from The Advocacy Center.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many changes to how you live your life, and with it uncertainty, altered daily routines, financial pressures and social isolation. You may worry about getting sick, how long the pandemic will last and what the future will bring. Information overload, rumors and misinformation can make your life feel out of control and make it unclear what to do.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, you may experience stress, anxiety, fear, sadness and loneliness. And mental health disorders, including anxiety and depression, can worsen.
One in five Americans struggles with mental health, so chances are, you or someone close to you is struggling with a mental health issue. Mental health concerns can present obstacles to achieving a balanced and fulfilling life. If a mental health condition has begun to interfere with your life or the life of someone you love, please seek help immediately! Common issues include:
- Anxiety
- Depression
- Thoughts of suicide
- Added stress
- Marital and relationship difficulties
- Increased use of alcohol or drugs
5 signs that it’s time to see a therapist:
- It causes significant distress in your life.
- Nothing you’ve done seems to have helped.
- Your friends (or family) are tired of listening to you.
- You start overusing or abusing something (or someone) to try and help alleviate your symptoms.
- People have noticed and said something to you.
Our highly qualified, professional counselors focus on your whole life. We will develop a treatment plan that addresses everything from your mental health and health care to your personal goals and aspirations. Our caring therapists will empower you to achieve a fuller, more satisfying life.
Common treatment issue we treat include:
- Anxiety
- Depression
- Thoughts of suicide
- Stress management
- Children’s mental health issues
- Coping with cancer
- Postpartum depression
- Miscarriage and pregnancy loss
- Marital and relationship difficulties
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
The sooner you seek treatment, the faster you’ll feel better. Seek help now at Building A Life Worth Living, 2429 Jafer Court, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83494, 208-712-7077.