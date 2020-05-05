Sponsored Business Announcement: The Advocacy Center

The following is a business announcement from The Advocacy Center.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many changes to how you live your life, and with it uncertainty, altered daily routines, financial pressures and social isolation. You may worry about getting sick, how long the pandemic will last and what the future will bring. Information overload, rumors and misinformation can make your life feel out of control and make it unclear what to do.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, you may experience stress, anxiety, fear, sadness and loneliness. And mental health disorders, including anxiety and depression, can worsen.

One in five Americans struggles with mental health, so chances are, you or someone close to you is struggling with a mental health issue. Mental health concerns can present obstacles to achieving a balanced and fulfilling life. If a mental health condition has begun to interfere with your life or the life of someone you love, please seek help immediately! Common issues include:

Anxiety

Depression

Thoughts of suicide

Added stress

Marital and relationship difficulties

Increased use of alcohol or drugs

5 signs that it’s time to see a therapist:

It causes significant distress in your life. Nothing you’ve done seems to have helped. Your friends (or family) are tired of listening to you. You start overusing or abusing something (or someone) to try and help alleviate your symptoms. People have noticed and said something to you.

Our highly qualified, professional counselors focus on your whole life. We will develop a treatment plan that addresses everything from your mental health and health care to your personal goals and aspirations. Our caring therapists will empower you to achieve a fuller, more satisfying life.

Common treatment issue we treat include:

Anxiety

Depression

Thoughts of suicide

Stress management

Children’s mental health issues

Coping with cancer

Postpartum depression

Miscarriage and pregnancy loss

Marital and relationship difficulties

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

The sooner you seek treatment, the faster you’ll feel better. Seek help now at Building A Life Worth Living, 2429 Jafer Court, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83494, 208-712-7077.