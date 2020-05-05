Sponsored Business Announcement: The Advocacy Center

TODAY'S WEATHER
The following is a business announcement from The Advocacy Center.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many changes to how you live your life, and with it uncertainty, altered daily routines, financial pressures and social isolation. You may worry about getting sick, how long the pandemic will last and what the future will bring. Information overload, rumors and misinformation can make your life feel out of control and make it unclear what to do.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, you may experience stress, anxiety, fear, sadness and loneliness. And mental health disorders, including anxiety and depression, can worsen.

One in five Americans struggles with mental health, so chances are, you or someone close to you is struggling with a mental health issue. Mental health concerns can present obstacles to achieving a balanced and fulfilling life. If a mental health condition has begun to interfere with your life or the life of someone you love, please seek help immediately! Common issues include:

  • Anxiety
  • Depression
  • Thoughts of suicide
  • Added stress
  • Marital and relationship difficulties
  • Increased use of alcohol or drugs

5 signs that it’s time to see a therapist:

  1. It causes significant distress in your life.
  2. Nothing you’ve done seems to have helped.
  3. Your friends (or family) are tired of listening to you.
  4. You start overusing or abusing something (or someone) to try and help alleviate your symptoms.
  5. People have noticed and said something to you.

Our highly qualified, professional counselors focus on your whole life. We will develop a treatment plan that addresses everything from your mental health and health care to your personal goals and aspirations. Our caring therapists will empower you to achieve a fuller, more satisfying life.

Common treatment issue we treat include:

  • Anxiety
  • Depression
  • Thoughts of suicide
  • Stress management
  • Children’s mental health issues
  • Coping with cancer
  • Postpartum depression
  • Miscarriage and pregnancy loss
  • Marital and relationship difficulties
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

The sooner you seek treatment, the faster you’ll feel better. Seek help now at Building A Life Worth Living, 2429 Jafer Court, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83494, 208-712-7077.

About us

James Scherck, MS. LPC, QSUDP

James Scherck
As the owner of this clinic, James Scherck is a licensed professional counselor with expertise in marital and family relationship issues and substance use disorders. He enjoys helping couples re-establish a loving and supportive relationship while they struggle through difficult challenges in their lives. He enjoys working with Latter-day Saint couples who are struggling with intimacy. He has been an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all of his life, so he understands the culture and how to help members using our beliefs as part of therapy.

Jim also works with teenagers and with families and provides Individual therapy with adults and teenagers struggling with anxiety, PTSD, and depression including addiction disorders.

Jim is a veteran and works with many veterans who are struggling with adjusting to civilian life or who are struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder. Due to injuries sustained during his years as a para-trooper, Jim is uniquely qualified to help veterans build a life that’s fulfilling and happy!

Jim believes that the client/therapist relationship is the most important part of therapy. He can help you with what you are suffering with. He knows how frustrating our lives can get and that it can really help to have someone to talk it out with someone who is not involved in our lives. You can learn new skills that will help you navigate your life and relationships better.

Alison Muir, LCSW

Alison Muir
Alison is licensed clinical social worker with over a decade of experience. She enjoys working with individuals who have experienced significant trauma and individuals who are struggling with identity issues. Alison has a heart of gold and truly cares about the people she supports through the recovery process.
Alison’s work is mostly focused on women and teens who have been victims of sexual assault or significant psychological and physical abuse but also works with a few individuals who are chronically mentally ill. She is passionate about helping her patients escape abusive relationships and to help them build a life full of success and happiness.

Kelly Stark, LMSW

Kelly Stark
Kelly Stark is a licensed master of social work with over 10 years of clinical experience. She has a passion for working with children and families and often works with multiple siblings from the same household to encourage a healthy and supportive relationship within the family.

Although Kelly loves working with children, she understands that the adults in a child’s life often have the most influence in the child’s physical and emotional development. She works within the family unit to help build healthy and safe relationships so all members of the family can enjoy a Life Worth Living!

A member of the Native American family, Kelly has a special place in her heart for the native American community. She is a strong advocate for helping the people she serves to ensure they have the skills and support they need to become the best version of themselves! When Kelly is you counselor you have someone, who is always on your side!

Kenna Chancey, LCSW

Kenna Chancey
Kenna Chancey is a licensed clinical social worker who works with adults, adolescents and families. She treats people suffering from a variety of issues including depression, anxiety, psychosis, personality disorders and substance abuse. Her niche is helping individuals work through trauma, grief and loss.
Kenna has considerable experience guiding people who have endured domestic violence, abuse, neglect, miscarriage, loss of a loved one and direct combat. Kenna’s professional training encompasses multiple therapy models which she develops into a personalized composite of therapeutic interventions. 

Natalia Dunn, FNP

Natalia Dunn
Natalia Dunn is a Family Nurse Practitioner who has been specializing in psychiatric care and general medicine since January 2010. She provides high quality psychiatric care to both adult and geriatric patients. Natalia enjoys providing direct patient care for patients with different mental issues and will take the time you need to really understand your condition.
Natalia, performs a wide range of mental health services, including patient assessment, psychiatric diagnosis, and medication management. Shen can see patients who suffer from many different mental health issues, such as psychosis, schizophrenia, depression, bipolar disorder, and dementia.
Natalia will typically take patients’ medical histories, conduct physical and psychological assessments, manage medications, create treatment plans, and handle ongoing care.

Treatment approach

Natalia provides her patients with holistic, long-term assistance. She will assess, diagnose, and medicate her patients while taking into consideration their biological, psychological, and social contexts and development. This is commonly referred to in the mental health world as a ‘biopsychosocial’ approach to treatment.
Natalia will provide you with the following services:

  • Psychiatric evaluation
  • Medication management
  • Counseling and support
  • Crisis intervention
  • Collaboration with other providers
