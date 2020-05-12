StoryCorps archiving Idahoans’ stories

BOISE (KIVI) – National Public Radio is interviewing Idahoans this month to prove that history is not just in books, libraries and archives. History is also in the spoken words of ordinary people.

A special team called StoryCorps travels the country typically in an Airstream Trailer to record those personal stories. But in the time of social distancing, you can only book an appointment to do the interview entirely remotely from a smartphone or computer with a microphone and camera.

“Because of the COVID crisis, we were unable to bring the trailer physically to Boise,” said Larry Newton, Director of Corporate Support Boise State Public Radio. “So the folks at StoryCorps developed an app that allows two persons in Boise to be online in a facilitated interview.”

Anyone can sign up for 40 minutes in front of a microphone to tell any story they want. Pieces of some of the stories will air on Boise State Public Radio.

All of the interviews will be archived at the Library of Congress. If you would like to sign up for an interview, click here or call 1-800-850-4406 to reserve a time.

This story was first published by KIVI. It is used here with permission.