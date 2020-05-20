Think twice before you go to the DMV. Here’s what you can (and should) do online

BOISE — Due to closings and changes that came from COVID-19, DMV offices have been backed up. To help ease the situation, the Idaho Transportation Department is asking drivers to handle their renewals completely online at itd.idaho.gov.

In a news release, the ITD estimated a service backlog of 40,000 driver’s license/ID card customers, 50,000 vehicle registrations, and 10,000 vehicle titles statewide.

“The DMVs across the state typically conduct about 250,000 transactions a month, but because of the limited office access during COVID, we have a significant backlog of approximately 100,000 customers. We’re encouraging the public to go online, at itd.idaho.gov, and only go into the DMV office if it is absolutely necessary,” said Alberto Gonzalez, DMV administrator.

Doing this will help reduce the wait times by letting the space in the DMV offices be focused on customers who cannot complete their services online. Drivers will also be reminded to renew online by roadside digital message boards across the state.

RELATED | Here’s what to do if your driver’s license expires during pandemic

“The higher number of people that go online, the better the service will be in the county offices, and the better we will be able to manage that backlog,” he said.

Services that can now be completed online include:

Renewing your license/ID

Purchasing a replacement license/ID

Purchasing your driving record

Renewing vehicle registration

Ordering personalized plates

Deadlines have also been extended. Licenses and registrations expiring between March 1 and May 31 now have until June 30 to renew. The federal deadline for the Star Card-Idaho’s REAL ID has also been extended a full year to Oct. 1, 2021.

“County DMV offices are managed by both the county sheriff’s office and county assessor’s office. Office hours and availability vary by county. ITD strongly suggests drivers contact their county DMV office before making the trip, as many may require an appointment,” the ITD news release states.

For more information, visit itd.idaho.gov or call (208) 334-8000.

RELATED | Madison County moving DMV and license services to new location