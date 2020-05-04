UPDATE: Warrant canceled hours after BYUI student is arrested and booked

UPDATE

REXBURG — A federal warrant has been canceled for a Brigham Young University-Idaho student taken into custody Monday morning.

The Rexburg Police Department arrested Solomon Tordoo Adah, 25, after discovering he had a federal warrant for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was released shortly after the Madison County Jail booked him on the warrant, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Sgt. Isaac Payne.

Assistant United States Attorney Robert J. Keenan, based in Santa Ana, California, told EastIdahoNews.com his office canceled the warrant pending further investigation.

Investigators have not said what led to Adah’s arrest and since the case is pending, Keenan did not provide additional comment.

ORIGINAL STORY

REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department took a Brigham Young University-Idaho student wanted by the FBI into custody Monday morning.

An officer on patrol arrested Solomon Tordoo Adah, who is originally from Nigeria. Adah was wanted on a federal warrant for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen.

Adah was taken to the Madison County Jail, where he will be booked.

It is unclear what led to the warrant for Adah’s arrest, and FBI policy prevents the agency from commenting on the existence of a case or arrest.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information is available.