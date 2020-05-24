Utah man arrested after killing woman he met on Tinder dating app, police say

LAYTON, Utah (Gephardt Daily) – A Layton man was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning after he allegedly killed a woman he met on Tinder.

The Layton Police Department said emergency dispatcher received a 911 call at 3:19 a.m. from Ethan Hunsaker, 24, who “reported having killed a person inside his residence near 1300 N. Reid Ave.”

Officers responded and to the address and “located a female lying on the floor of the home, having sustained multiple stab wounds to the torso. Despite efforts to revive the victim, she was pronounced deceased on scene,” police said.

Investigators say Hunsaker was cooperative and taken into custody without incident.

“Hunsaker reported having met the female on Tinder, a dating application, on the late evening hours of Saturday,” the news release said. “The motive behind this homicide is under further investigation, however, the attack appears to have been unprovoked.”

The victim is a 25-year-old female. Her name has not been released pending notification of family.

Hunsaker has been booked into Davis County Jail on one count of murder, a first-degree felony. He is being held without bail.

Though the suspect is in custody, anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call Layton Police Department on 801-497-8300 and reference case No. 20-06994.

