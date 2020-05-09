Utility company delivers lunch to local healthcare workers

The following is a news release from Fall River Electric.

DRIGGS – Fall River Electric linemen delivered lunch to the frontline staff at Teton Valley Health in Driggs and Victor.

They made the deliveries Friday, May 1.

This act of appreciation was done on behalf of the entire staff of Fall River Electric and all the members (customers) of the electric cooperative in Teton Valley.

“We express our great thanks to our local healthcare providers for their tireless efforts during this dangerous pandemic and salute their courage in caring for our friends and neighbors,” says Fall River CEO/General Manager Bryan Case.