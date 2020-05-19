Want to vote but don’t know how? Here’s our procrastinator’s guide to Idaho’s primary

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho’s statewide primary is May 19. But if you are planning to go to your neighborhood polling place on Tuesday to vote, stop right now.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state is conducting its primary entirely by mail.

Anyone who wants to vote in the primary must request a ballot. Ballots are not automatically sent to voters. Fortunately, there is still time to get a ballot, but just barely.

The deadline to request a ballot is 8 p.m. May 19.

Anyone who has not requested a ballot, or who is not registered vote, can do so at idahovotes.gov or by contacting their county clerk’s office. Those who have requested ballots but have not gotten them in a timely manner should also contact their county clerk’s office.

The deadline to return the completed ballot is 8 p.m. June 2. The election results will be counted that night.

As of May 8, 25 percent of voters in eastern Idaho had requested ballots. The state hasn’t seen this kind of turnout for a primary election since 1992.

Idaho’s May 19 primary election voter guides

Up for election this year are three of Idaho’s four federal congressional seats and all 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature. Additionally, in each of Idaho’s 44 counties, four offices are up for election this year: county commissioner districts one and two, prosecutor and sheriff.

The May primary is for each party to nominate their respective candidates for the Nov. 3 general election.

See who’s going to be on the ballot here.

Over the past few months, EastIdahoNews.com has interviewed primary election candidates for county and legislative seats. All our interviews can be found in our East Idaho Elects section.

You can also find the Idaho Statesman’s interviews with the federal candidates here.

Part of this article first appeared in the Idaho Statesman. It is used here with permission.