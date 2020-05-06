Woman dead in Jefferson County after being struck by vehicle

RIGBY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

The crash occurred at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday at 3977 East 136 North in the Sandstone subdivision in Jefferson County, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Deputy reports say a 40-year-old woman was walking eastbound on 136 North when she was struck by a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban owned and operated by a 45-year-old man, who was also traveling eastbound.

Neither person has been identified at this time.

The driver immediately stopped and called 911. Deputies arrived within three minutes of the accident and provided CPR to the victim, however, she died as a result of her injuries.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson would like to remind everyone to be attentive while driving.