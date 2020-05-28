Yellowstone to open Montana entrances Monday

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park will open its Montana entrances on Monday, June 1 at 10 a.m. The Montana entrances include West Entrance (near West Yellowstone), North Entrance (near Gardiner), and Northeast Entrance (near Cooke City). The opening of Montana’s entrances coincides with the Governor’s lifting of out-of-state travel restrictions and will provide visitor access to all five entrances of Yellowstone National Park (the Wyoming entrances opened on May 18).

The entire Grand Loop Road will be accessible for day use, excluding the segment between Canyon and Tower, which is closed for road construction.

On June 1, in line with the park’s three-phased reopening plan, visitors will be able to access Phase 1 services/facilities (including restrooms, self-service gas stations, trails/boardwalks, limited stores, entrance stations, medical clinics, approved tours) and a few services/facilities as outlined in Phase 2 (including takeout food service, boating, and fishing). The park will remain day-use only. Limited overnight accommodations will begin reopening later in June. Campgrounds, visitor centers, and other facilities are still closed until health conditions allow for reopening.

“Yellowstone National Park is an incredible place for Americans to enjoy the great outdoors, and the American people having access to their public lands is now more important than ever,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt. “The park entrances in Wyoming opened about two weeks ago, so it’s great that we’ve been able to work with the Governor of Montana to safely restore access to the remaining entrances.”

“I appreciate the partnership with Governor Bullock, his team, and our surrounding counties and communities,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly. “We will continue working closely together as we progress through this reopening sequence.”