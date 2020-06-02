2 dead, 2 hospitalized following 2-vehicle crash near Twin Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near Twin Falls.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday west of Filer.

A news release from Idaho State Police indicates 84-year-old Carolyn Cornie of Buhl was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 30 in a 2013 Subaru Outback. Saha Karahasanovic, 41, of Twin Falls, was traveling westbound in a 2014 Nissan Sentra with passengers Amina Karahasanovic, 20, of Twin Falls, and a teenager.

At the intersection of 2000 East, Cornie hit the Nissan head-on. Both Cornie and the teenage passenger in the Nissan died instantly. Their families have been notified.

Saha was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Amina was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls and was later taken to EIRMC. Their exact condition is unknown.

The road was blocked for about three and a half hours as crews worked to clean up the wreckage. ISP is still trying to determine a cause.

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, Buhl Fire Department and the Idaho Transportation Department assisted ISP in responding to the crash.