A Feel Good Friday surprise for a beloved teacher battling brain cancer

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Amanda Erickson is a beloved teacher at Terreton Elementary. She recently had a seizure at home and doctors learned she had a tumor in her brain. A few weeks ago, she underwent surgery and the tumor was removed but she is still battling the effects of cancer.

Amanda and her husband, Dean, have adopted five children and she is the kind of person who takes care of everyone. She loves plays, dramas, singing and has directed community productions.

Amanda is loved by so many and we decided to surprise her for Feel Good Friday. Watch the video above to see what happened!

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.