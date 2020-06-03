Art venues open to the public as part of Idaho Falls Gallery Walk

IDAHO FALLS — As businesses begin to re-open, the public has been able to enjoy parts of life like restaurants, bars and theaters. On Thursday, free art exhibits can be added to that list.

The Idaho Falls Arts Council has been running their annual tradition of hosting an “Idaho Falls Gallery Walk” encouraging the public to experience local art. Venues around downtown Idaho Falls will open for free as part of the event on the first Thursday of each month through October.

Due to lockdown restrictions, the opening week in May became a “virtual tour” that was open for a full week. Georgina Goodlander, the Visual Arts Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council, admitted it just wasn’t the same.

“It was fine. It doesn’t meet much of the expectation of seeing art in person,” she explained.

Now that the city is opening up more, Goodlander said each venue was given the choice to open up for the public to visit in person or continue to participate online. Five venues agreed to open up for the public this week, with the hope that the rest can join next month if they feel safe to do so.

The Willard Arts Center is even opening two new exibitions for the Gallery Walk with the Carr Gallery showcasing work from local artist Kelly Sheridan and the Hall Gallery displaying recent work from resident artists called the “Wonderful WAC”.

The Venues that will be open for in-person viewing include:

ARTitorium on Broadway, 271 W Broadway St.

Spare Room Press, 260 B St.

Artsy Aussie Gallery in Healing Hands, 429 B St.

Willard Arts Center, 450 A St.

Eagle Rock Gallery, 315 River Pkwy.

The full list of Gallery Walk participants for 2020 and where they can be found are:

Willowtree Gallery, 210 Cliff St. ARTitorium on Broadway, 271 W Broadway St. Spare Room Press, 260 B St. Sylvia Medina Jewelry & Green Kids Club, 477 Shoup Ave., #103 Artsy Aussie Gallery in Healing Hands, 429 B St. WAC Artist Studios, 496 A St. Willard Arts Center, 450 A St. The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S Capital Ave. Eagle Rock Gallery, 315 River Pkwy.

“I am excited,” Goodlander adds. “It will be nice to see people wandering through the Gallery again. … It’s a great opportunity to visit all of the downtown art locations for free and in a causal environment.”

While each venue is participating in this event hosted by Idaho Falls Arts Council, Goodlander explained that safety policies may be different at each venue because they get to choose individually how they want to safely manage guests.

More information can be found at the Idaho Falls Arts Center Website.