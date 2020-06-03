Burtenshaw takes down Miller for District 35 Senate seat

RIGBY — It was a relatively close race, but incumbent Republican Sen. Van Burtenshaw ultimately won the District 35 senate seat Tuesday night.

Burtenshaw was running against Rigby newcomer Dr. Jud Miller in the race, which covers parts of Butte, Clark, Jefferson and Fremont counties.

The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office reports there were 5,603 votes. Burtenshaw received 2,909, 52% of votes, and Miller earned 2,694, 48% of votes.

“I think I’ve done everything to the best of my ability, and I’ve tried to be true to my constituents,” Burtenshaw said. “Honestly, I’ve worked really hard.”

Burtenshaw said it seems like everybody’s a critic and it’s always easy to criticize when you’re not the one in the fight. But he believes he works well with other legislators, leadership and the governor, and gets jobs done.

Miller was congratulatory toward his opponent.

“Van is a good man. He’s a friend of mine. We just see government a little differently,” Miller said. “He spent a lot more money than I did in this election and it paid off for him. He’s got a lot of supporters, and I can’t argue with that. I congratulate him.”

Burtenshaw told EastIdahoNews.com that he is grateful to District 35 for their continued support.

“I’m really thankful for the opportunity to serve in the legislator, and I’ll continue to do my very best,” Burtenshaw said.

In other District 35 news, State House Rep. Seat A belongs to Incumbent Jerald Raymond and Incumbent Rod Furniss won seat B.

