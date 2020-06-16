Crews repairing water line in Idaho Falls Wednesday

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be replacing a water service line Wednesday, June 17 in the 200 block of Lomax Street. Construction will begin at 9 a.m. and is anticipated to be complete by 5 p.m., prior to the evening commute.

Lomax Street between N. Emerson Ave. and N. Lee Ave. will be closed to through traffic during construction. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. Water service should not be interrupted during the repair.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we repair the leak as quickly as possible.

For questions or concerns, contact the Water Division at (208) 612-8471.

Additional information on the City of Idaho Falls construction projects can be found on the homepage of the city’s website or by clicking here.