Dateline to air special on Daybell developments including interview with Melanie Gibb

IDAHO FALLS — Dateline NBC is airing a special Monday night focusing on the latest developments in the Daybell case.

‘What Happened to JJ and Tylee’ will include Melanie Gibb’s first network television interview. She is the former best friend of Lori Vallow Daybell and knew Chad Daybell well. Gibb spoke with NBC News’ Keith Morrison and explained that Lori and Chad “had deception in them.”

“I saw him as the hand and her as the puppet on that hand. They were both, like, gasoline and fire – equally destructive to each other.” Gibb says. “And they both lie. And so, that was their common thread, is that they were really good lying to each other. [It] seemed a good fit, for them to be like that with each other.” (Watch that exchange here.)

Gibb is speaking out after investigators discovered the remains of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan in Chad Daybell’s backyard last week. They had been missing since September. Chad is in the Fremont County Jail on two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Lori is in the Madison County Jail charged with desertion of children and three misdemeanors.

The show also includes interviews with Lori’s friends, David Warwick and April Raymond, and EastIdahoNews.com reporters Nate Eaton and Eric Grossarth.

This is the third special Dateline has produced on the case. Watch part one here and part two here.

‘What Happened to JJ and Tylee’ airs Monday, June 22 at 9 p.m. MST on NBC.