Emergency crews rescue fisherman in Mesa Falls

The following is a news release from Fremont County Search and Rescue.

ASHTON – Saturday, June 19th at 3:12 p.m., Fremont County Search and Rescue responded to upper Mesa Falls nature trail to assist a 60-year old male fisherman with an ankle injury to the Ashton Ambulance.

Initially, a few members accessed the patient from the Upper Mesa Falls trail and walked approximately 300 yards beyond the trail to the south around the bank of the river to reach him. They secured the individual and his injury. Rescuers determined the difficulty involved in bringing him back up this trail was too painful and dangerous. Additional responders relocated base camp to the Lower Mesa Falls trailhead for better access. This trail is dangerous and in places, extremely steep with numerous rock ledges, downed timber, and heavy foliage.

Equipped with a variety of rescue gear, they set up a pulley system and transported the fisherman on a wheeled litter cart up the steep hillside. It involved numerous helpers and physical strength to haul the patient out of the canyon. At 7:37 p.m., rescuers had the patient in base camp where he was evaluated by EMS and transported to Madison Memorial Hospital.

This experience involved several other individuals besides (FSCAR): two civilians from Idaho Falls, Ashton EMS, a Paramedic, a US Forest Service Employee, and a Fremont County Deputy. FCSAR extends many thanks to all individuals who responded and assisted with this dangerous rescue.