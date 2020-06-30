Four juveniles sent to hospital following rollover crash near Salmon

SALMON — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, injury crash on Old Lemhi road near Boots road, east of Salmon.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Monday, according to an ISP news release.

Police reports show a juvenile driver was driving eastbound on Old Lemhi road in a 1985 Toyota pickup. The driver went off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, and rolled, coming to rest on its tires.

The driver and three juvenile passengers were not wearing seatbelts.

The driver was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

The three passengers were transported by ground ambulance to Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon.

No information about the identity or condition of the juveiles has been released.