Hulse clinches Bonneville Sheriff nomination

IDAHO FALLS — Samuel Hulse is the Republican nomination for Bonneville County Sheriff.

In a three-person race, Hulse beat out his two opponents taking 44% of the 14,248 votes cast. Mike Dickson received 4,091 votes and Timothy Downs received 3,839.

Hulse will be running unopposed in the November general election.

“I’m very pleased that we’ve been able to overcome this hurdle. And I’m looking forward to the opportunity to serve the citizens of Bonneville County,” Hulse said.

Hulse has spent 21 years in the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy, narcotics detective, sergeant, lieutenant and has served the last 11 years as a captain.

His campaign made headlines as Downs raised questions about his residency and if Hulse met the qualifications to run for sheriff.

“It’s still my firm belief that Sam Hulse didn’t reside within Bonneville county for the required year. And we intend to pursue that,” Downs told EastIdahoNews.com Tuesday night.

Downs said he plans on reaching out to Dickson’s campaign to see if he is interested in filing a joint lawsuit against Hulse.

“I think that the people of Bonneville County have spoken. I think that you have to honor the wishes of the people. And that’s certainly up to him,” Hulse said in response to Downs.

Hulse said he appreciates that we live under a system that allows the people to have a voice.

“We’re very fortunate to live in a free nation that is founded on the principles that were founded on,” Hulse said.