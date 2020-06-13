Idaho Falls honored by Association of Idaho Cities for multilingual app

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The city of Idaho Falls was recognized today by the Association of Idaho Cities (AIC) for a groundbreaking app designed to provide an interactive experience with the city for residents and tourists. The app provides information for users in either English, Spanish, Japanese, or Chinese.

The AIC showcases community projects each year and highlight cities that are improving their communities in the areas of engagement, economic development, parks and recreation, public safety, and transportation.

“The ‘Idaho Falls Experience’ app was created to bolster economic and tourist activity in our community,” said Dana Briggs, Economic Development Coordinator for the City of Idaho Falls. “It provides a multilingual tool that builds on Idaho Falls being a welcoming and inclusive city.”

The free downloadable app allows users to find information about city attractions and amenities such as restaurants, activities and events, and venues to explore for entertainment.

Languages for the app were chosen based on visitor and tourism data provided by the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau. Idaho Falls is a hot spot for tourists flying or driving into the area on their way to visit places such as Grand Teton National Park, Jackson, and Yellowstone National Park.

“I am proud that the collaboration between the City of Idaho Falls and Liiingo was recognized as a beneficial economic and community development project by the Association of Idaho Cities this year,” said Briggs. “I appreciate Liiingo’s management and staff, who were incredibly nimble and responsive during each iteration of the product. We are proud to have worked together creating a product that other cities in Idaho can now implement and customize to their particular community offerings.”