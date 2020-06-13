Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper honored by power association

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper was recognized by the American Public Power Association (APPA) today with the Spence Vanderlinden Public Official Award at the group’s national conference and virtual summit.

The award recognizes elected or appointed officials who have made significant contributions to help advance the goals of the American Public Power Association. Casper has been an active member of the APPA since 2014 and has been an ardent advocate for public power on the local, state and national levels.

Casper has been the Mayor of Idaho Falls and served as the Chair of the Idaho Falls Power Board since 2014. According to the press release announcing Casper’s recognition, the group states that she “is an avid public power champion and has a unique understanding of the value public power brings to the communities and customers it serves”

To read the full text, or view the APPA press release, click here. You can learn more about the American Public Power Association at www.publicpower.org.