Juvenile taken by air ambulance to EIRMC after crash

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, fatality crash on U.S. Highway 26 near Richfield in Lincoln County.

The crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Police reports say a juvenile driver was eastbound on U.S. 26 at milepost 193 in a 2006 Chevy Cobalt. It’s not clear why the crash occurred, but police say the vehicle went off the left shoulder of the road and rolled.

The juvenile, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls by an air ambulance.

The juvenile died at EIRMC on Wednesday, according to an ISP news release.