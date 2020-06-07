Woman arrested in Idaho Falls following high-speed chase that began near Blackfoot

IDAHO FALLS – A Pocatello woman is in custody after crashing his vehicle in Idaho Falls following a high-speed chase.

The incident began Sunday at 8:50 a.m.

A news release from Idaho State Police indicates 38-year-old Jamie Capson of Pocatello was traveling northbound on Interstate 15 in a 2003 Ford Explorer. He was doing 100 mph in an 80 mph zone, and there was a teenager in the car with him.

ISP troopers attempted to pull him over at milepost 95 north of Blackfoot, but Capson did not stop.

ISP pursued him. Capson eventually got off Exit 118 in Idaho Falls on Broadway. Police used a PIT maneuver to bring Capson’s vehicle to a stop at West Broadway and Houston Circle.

Capson hit a street light at the intersection.

She was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls and later booked into the Bonneville County Jail for felony eluding, felony injury to a child, and resist and obstruct.

CORRECTION: We initially reported it was a man that was arrested. We have updated the story with the correction. EastIdahoNews.com apologizes for the error.