Man being held on $500,000 bail for alleged sex crimes

BLACKFOOT — Authorities in Bingham County arrested a man on Sunday with a $500,000 warrant for alleged sex crimes committed in Ada County.

Charlie Maurice Bennett, 40, is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16, sex abuse of a child under 16 and sexual exploitation of a child. According to a criminal complaint obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Bennett allegedly sexually abused a girl between 2014 and 2017.

The abuse reportedly began when the girl was 12 years old. The criminal complaint also alleges Bennett videotaped the same girl nude.

It remains unclear why Bennett was arrested in Bingham County.

Ada County Prosecutors filed the charges on May 13 and a judge set bail at $500,000.

Bennett will be transported to Ada County where he will face the charges.