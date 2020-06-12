Man sent to prison for robbing man at gunpoint

IDAHO FALLS — A judge sent an Idaho Falls man to prison for robbing a man at gunpoint in February.

Devon Michael Barrington, 36, pleaded guilty to felony robbery and District Judge Dane H. Watkins sentenced the man to spend four to 14 years in prison. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police reports indicate that around 1 a.m. on Feb. 26, Barrington and Jaclyn Whorton, 37, held a handgun to a man’s head and demanded cash. Whorton then looked for valuables inside the home. The couple left and Idaho Falls Police found them at a hotel on River Parkway just hours later.

Both Barrington and Whorton attempted to leave the hotel and were arrested. Police reported finding a handgun and a small amount of methamphetamine on Barrington. Whorton reportedly had methamphetamine, mushrooms, marijuana and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

When speaking with investigators, Barrington admitted while at the victim’s home he took money from the victim but denied threatening the man with the gun.

Whorton is charged with felony and misdemeanor possession charges and has not entered a plea. She is expected to appear in court on June 22.

In addition to the prison sentence, Watkins ordered Barrington to pay a $1,000 fine and restitution to the victim.