Masks now required on all airlines at Idaho Falls Regional Airport

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Continuing the nationwide trend for cleaner aircraft and safer air travel, all air carriers serving the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) are now requiring the usage of face coverings for air travel.

United, Allegiant and Delta Airlines are all requiring the use of masks as a prerequisite to board their aircraft. In addition, mask must be worn for the duration of flights, with minor exception for temporary removal for things such as food service. There are also other minor exceptions for passengers such as infants and those with medical conditions.

In addition to wearing masks to board and during flights, many airlines are also requiring the use of masks at check-in areas, on jet-bridges, in gate areas and in other places such as sky club lounges. The airlines are also asking passengers to become familiar with and follow all rules and regulations for safety and sanitation at airports. Travelers are encouraged to visit the individual airline and airport web pages with questions or for more specifics about their policies.

For passengers who do not have paper masks or cloth face coverings, airlines are providing disposable masks free of charge for their customers, which are often included in safety kits being distributed to passengers. Those kits also contain other hygienic items such as hand sanitizer to help keep travelers safe.

“This is just one more measure the industry is taking to help ensure the safest, cleanest experience possible for air travelers,” said IDA Executive Director Rick Cloutier. “When you couple mask usage with the many other safety measures that we have already implemented, there has never been a safer, cleaner time to fly.”

Cloutier emphasized that airlines have already implemented additional cleaning and sanitization protocols onboard aircraft, including state-of-the-art cabin ionization disinfection processes after each flight and continued, repeated cabin air cleaning and regular outside air exchange in flight.

“Those types of measures, coupled with efforts already going on at the airport itself help make for a very clean, sanitary environment for all our passengers and staff,” said Cloutier. “IDA has already implemented social distancing requirements, Plexiglas shields at all counters, increased sanitation stations and an increased cleaning schedule to include all commonly touched surfaces. We take our customers health very seriously and this will only help further improve those safety levels.”

For more information on the social distancing and health requirements at IDA, click here or visit www.idahofallsidaho.gov/181/airport. For specifics on the individual air carriers policies, please visit their respective websites.