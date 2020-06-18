Meet the newest member of the EastIdahoNews.com extended family!

IDAHO FALL — EastIdahoNews.com is proud to announce the newest member of our extended family!

Gracie Meg Price was born to senior reporter Mike Price and his wife Allyson at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls. Gracie weighed 6 lbs 13 oz and was 19.5 inches.

Mike says Gracie is “strong and healthy, and so is her mom.” Gracie’s older brother and sister were excited to meet her, although it took her brother a little while to come to terms with having another sister. The family had decided to wait until birth to find out the gender of the baby, and were excited with the outcome!

Please join us in welcoming Gracie to the world and congratulating the Price family on their newest addition.