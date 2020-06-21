Nationwide conversation prompts local bank to change its tagline

The following is a news release from the Bank of Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS – In the last few weeks, the topics of justice, fairness and human rights have taken center stage in our country.

To reaffirm its dedication to equality, Bank of Idaho is altering its tagline from, “Committed to Community” to “Committed to ALL Communities.” The reworded tagline will be in effect until the end of June.

“For years, our tagline has reflected our purpose. We exist to serve our friends and neighbors across the state,” said Jeff Newgard, CEO and President of Bank of Idaho. “Internally, this tagline has always been an inclusive statement. However, in light of recent events, we felt it was imperative to clearly declare our support for ALL people in Idaho and throughout the world.”

RELATED | Hundreds gather to ‘Stand Together’ during unity walk in Idaho Falls

In addition to the tagline change, Bank of Idaho is making five individual contributions of $1,000 to nonprofits in Idaho that support social justice. The amount represents the importance of unity and the idea that we are all one. These donations bolster Bank of Idaho’s commitment to helping every community thrive. The nonprofits receiving these donations include:

The Idaho Falls African American Alliance. The IFAAA promotes understanding and respect among all races and is committed to providing resources that contribute to the educational, economic and cultural growth and development of the community. Breaking Boundaries of Idaho Falls. Committed to helping those underserved in Southeast Idaho live a life of independence and dignity, Breaking Boundaries provides direct financial support and community education. Native American Rights Fund. The Native American Rights Fund (NARF) has provided legal assistance to Indian tribes, organizations, and individuals nationwide who might otherwise have gone without adequate representation. The Agency for New Americans. The ANA helps refugees achieve self-sufficiency by providing the skills, education and support necessary during their resettlement period in Boise. Neighborworks. Advocates for affordable and fair housing in Boise, Neighborworks creates innovative housing solutions for underserved populations through strategic partnerships that contribute to building stronger communities.

“As a country, we have become more aware of the progress still required for all of our citizens to lead fully, healthy and happy lives,” said Newgard. “Our tagline change and donation program reflect Bank of Idaho’s commitment to equality and justice for ALL of our communities.”