President Trump stands with Bible in front of St. John’s

(CNN) – A controversial moment after President Trump gave a speech at the White House Monday.

The president walked less than a mile away to Saint John’s Episcopal Church for a photo opportunity.

He held a Bible in front of the church and took photos with a few of his aides.

Some are criticizing the move because military police and the secret service forcefully dispersed peaceful protestors at nearby Lafayette Park with tear gas and rubber bullets before the president visited the church.

American presidents have used St. John’s for more than a century. The church was partially burned in a protest Sunday.