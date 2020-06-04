Semi-truck rolls over in early morning crash

OSGOOD — Idaho State Police responded to a semi-truck rollover Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at exit 127.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, but the semi landed on its side. An ISP dispatcher said it was only a property damage crash.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said an engine and ambulance responded to the scene, but nobody was transported.

ISP said there are currently no traffic delays due to the crash.