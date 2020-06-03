Teenager killed after crashing into semi hauling logs near Lewiston

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On June 3, at approximately 6:53 a.m., a fatal crash occurred on US 12 at milepost 19, Gifford Reubens Rd, 19 miles east of Lewiston.

A green 1997 Subaru Legacy, driven by a juvenile male of Culdesac, was traveling eastbound on US 12 when he crossed left of center. He collided head-on with a 1989 Peterbilt semi-tractor pulling a loaded log trailer driven by Danny R. Faulkner, 63, of Lewiston that was traveling westbound.

The juvenile male was pronounced deceased at the scene. Faulkner was not injured in the crash. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The westbound lane of US 12 was blocked for approximately five hours with the eastbound lane blocked intermittently during recovery. Next of kin has been notified. The investigation is continuing.