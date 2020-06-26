Yes, Jefferson County Spirit of Freedom celebration is still happening

RIGBY – Contrary to what you may have heard, the Jefferson County Spirit of Freedom celebration will be happening Saturday.

In an email to EastIdahoNews.com, Jefferson County spokeswoman Rebecca Squires says the event will include water activities, vendors and live music.

“We encourage everyone to practice social distancing, including reserving space between your party and others, frequent hand washing, and avoiding high-contact surfaces. Jefferson County personnel will limit the number of people at Jefferson County Lake (also known as Rigby Lake) in order to enable social distancing,” Squires says.

There was some confusion on whether the event was happening after Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet, the main sponsor for the event, announced some changes on its Facebook page Friday afternoon:

“The FIREWORKS and soundtrack to the fireworks on KUPI 99 will proceed as planned, but to ensure we are all following the guidelines set in Stage 4 of Governor Little’s order, the park will be following social distancing, and may be closing early! Members of the community should plan on being at the lake early, or watch the show from their homes in Rigby, or in their cars around town!

There will no longer be Yellowstone Helicopter flights in Rigby. They will still be flying in West Yellowstone!

We apologize for the inconvenience. We, like you, are disappointed in this era of COVID-19, and what it has brought to our communities. We are anxiously awaiting next year, when we’ll be back with a BIGGER EVENT THAN EVER!!”

The celebration is happening at Jefferson County Lake and will begin at 9 a.m. Food vendors will be available throughout the day, along with boat and kayak rentals.

The lake is nearly full with water, and it was stocked with fish on June 2.

Parker Larsen, a student at Ririe High School and a member of the local singing group S.O.S. (Singers On Stage), will sing the national anthem. A fireworks show will immediately follow.

“Please feel free to enjoy the spectacular fireworks show from anywhere in the community,” Squires says. “Please note it is not lawful to park along Highway 20, on the shoulder, or in the median to watch fireworks!”