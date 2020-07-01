1 person hospitalized following train-vehicle collision in Shelley

SHELLEY – Authorities are investigating a train-vehicle collision in Shelley.

The crash occurred about 9 a.m. on the corner of W. 81st S. and U.S. Highway 91.

An Idaho State Police Trooper at the crash site tells EastIdahoNews.com the driver of a white Chevy SUV was headed westbound behind a semi on W. 81st S. The driver pulled around the semi to pass it and hit an oncoming train at the railroad crossing in front of Gold Emblem Produce.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Kerry Hammon with Idaho Falls Fire Department says the person had minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for about an hour as crews worked to clean up the wreckage. It is back open as of 10 a.m.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

