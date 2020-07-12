12-mile construction project on U.S. 26 near Blackfoot begins Monday

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

BLACKFOOT – Beginning Monday, road construction will begin on US-26 from the Idaho National Laboratory puzzle towards Blackfoot for approximately 12 miles ending at milepost 283.5.

Work will encompass replacing all of the culverts in the designated area. Once the pipe replacement is completed the project will proceed with road reconstruction. This project is to make repairs to the existing roadway and extend the lifespan of the highway.

Road work will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and cover approximately 12 miles from the INL Puzzle southeast towards Blackfoot.

Drivers should anticipate reduced speeds to 50 MPH and traffic control with a pilot car to guide traffic through the work zone. Drivers are encouraged to watch for flaggers in the work zone. As construction continues, drivers should plan their commute accordingly.

There will also be a 14.5 foot width restriction through the work zone. The project is expected to be completed by late October.

Drivers are encouraged to drive safely and attentively through work zones.

Check 511.idaho.gov for current road construction and conditions.

The Idaho Transportation Department is responsible for all highways on the State Highway System – interstates, state highways and U.S. routes. All other roads are under the jurisdiction of the local, city or county entity.