2 flown to hospital after semi hauling trailer crashes into Idaho river

SMITHS FERRY — Idaho State Police cited an Oregon man after he crashed a truck and trailer into a central Idaho river on Saturday.

Police say 42-year-old Rigoberto Rivera-Arredondo, of Ontario, Oregon, lost control of a semi truck pulling a utility trailer on State Highway 55, just north of Smiths Ferry. Rivera-Arredondo then went off the shoulder of the road and into the Payette River, according to an ISP news release.

Arredondo and his passenger, 30-year-old Mark Castillon, of Weiser, were flown by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

The crash closed the highway for most of the day as police worked to investigate and clean up the mess.

Troopers determined excessive speed as a factor in the crash and cited Rivera-Arredondo for misdemeanor reckless driving.